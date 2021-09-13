Arena River Cruises Confirms Sailing Schedule for 2022

Steve Goodenough, MD of Arena Travel, came to Dublin last week to meet with Alan Sparling of ASM Ireland to discuss their plans for 2022.

“We have confirmed our sailing schedule aboard our new premier ship MS Arena for 2022 and are excited to offer itineraries including visits to FLORIADE, the International Horticultural Exhibition that occurs once every 10 years in the Netherlands,” said Steve.

MS Arena is a 4-star premier ship offering all the ingredients for an unforgettable river cruise; comfort, style, superb dining and a crew with unfaltering attention to detail.

Cruise only itineraries will start from as little as €635 on a full board basis with countless cruise options available along the Rhine, Danube to the Black Sea and the Dutch Waterways.

‘Together with Alan & Jo-Ann in ASM Ireland, we remain committed to supporting the Irish travel trade to ensure you can sell Arena River Cruises with confidence,” concluded Steve.

For immediate enquiries, email [email protected] and further news & offers will be announced in the coming months.