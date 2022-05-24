Are You Missing Out on Event-led Sales?

Selling travel for concert-goers and sports event attendees shouldn’t be like moving heaven and earth says Simon Goddard from Vibe – and now is the perfect moment to take advantage of the recovery of public events.

When asked by journalists why he robbed banks the infamous bank-robber Willie Sutton responded “because that’s where the money is”. Likewise, too much time and money is wasted in travel trying to persuade people to visit places they don’t want to go to.

Many of them already have made their mind up anyway and this is particularly the case for those travelling to a destination to experience an event such as a concert or sports match. There’s no need to move heaven and earth, why not just give them what they want? Like Willie, you should go where the money is.

There’s never been a better moment to do this as pop stars finally re-start the world tour schedule and with major sporting events – including the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar – reactivated for massive crowds with minimal COVID restrictions.

But how do you make sure that your online travel business is top of the list for places to book the whole travel package when planning to attend an event or experience?

As with so many ‘simple observations’ in life, achieving this is more complex than it might at first seem and that’s what puts many off. But the rewards are there and at Vibe we have many years of experience in successfully helping our clients use events to sell travel.