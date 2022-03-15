APT & Travelmarvel Appoint Brad Bennetts as Head of Sales & Business Development

APT has announced the appointment of Brad Bennetts, who will take over as the luxury travel brand’s new Head of Sales & Business Development from early June 2022.

In addition to providing leadership to APT’s sales department, which currently comprises three highly experienced Business Development Managers, Bennetts will be responsible for identifying and developing growth opportunities and driving sales for the luxury river cruise, small ship cruising and touring offerings of both the APT and the Travelmarvel brands.

Bennetts brings extensive travel industry experience and his great trade relationships to the role. He will join APT from easyJet holidays, where he has been Head of Distribution for nearly two years. Prior to that, he spent four and a half years as Senior Sales & Retail Operations Manager at Kuoni.

“As we enter a new era of trade sales, Brad’s extensive knowledge of the UK travel industry and his genuine commitment to agents and their success make him the perfect choice to lead our efforts at this very exciting time for our brands. Trade sales account for 75% of our current business and we can’t think of anyone better to look after our travel agent partners from early June,” said Paul Melinis, Managing Director of APT & Travelmarvel.

“Brad will oversee and develop our valued trade partnerships, as well as help agents to understand what ‘the APT difference’ really is. He will lead a brilliant sales team and make sure that we continue to deliver the best quality and value proposition in the market,” Melinis continued.

“Though I have loved my time with easyJet holidays, and it was an honour to have been a part of the journey as they launched to the trade in August 2020, it’s time for me to embark on a new chapter and I’m thrilled to be joining APT this summer,” said Bennetts.

“In addition to driving awareness of the seven new ships that APT and Travelmarvel are launching this season, I am committed to ensuring that the brands continue to lead the market in Asian and European river cruising. With the continuation of APT’s aggressive ‘agent-first’ approach, the team and I will work tirelessly with our partners to define APT and Travelmarvel as the brands to cruise and tour with this year and beyond.”

Bennetts replaces Jessica Shelton-Agar, who left APT to move to the Middle East in January, after 10 years with the brand.