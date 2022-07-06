APT launches 2023 Asia Cruise with Savings of up to €3,860 Per Couple

APT has launched its 2023 Asia river cruise and tour programme with savings of up to €3,860 per couple. The largest operator destined for Asia, by volume, APT will offer two luxury Mekong cruises, and its four-star brand Travelmarvel will offer four flexible itineraries through Vietnam & Cambodia.

All APT’s luxury 2023 Asia holidays now include free UK airport lounge access as well as the already included home-to-airport transfers.

Mekong Serenity

The 2023 sailing season, with departures from January through until March and July to December, will see the launch of APT’s new luxury ship, the Mekong Serenity. Luxuriously spacious, the ship has been custom-built for the brand, with a maximum capacity of 88 guests and some of the largest entry-level suites of any vessel cruising the Mekong River.

RV Apsara

Travelmarvel also welcomes a new ship to its fleet for 2023- the RV Apsara. Previously sailing under APT, the all-balcony, 54-suite Apsara heralds a new level of luxury for Travelmarvel’s guests on the Mekong next year, delivering a five-star ship at an outstanding value, with prices from €3,735 per person.

“The launch of Mekong Serenity has been three years in the planning and brings a new level of elegance to the Mekong for 2023. For all guests travelling to Asia with APT, the luxury holiday begins on their doorstep, with home to airport transfers included and now complimentary airport lounge access rolled in,” said Brad Bennetts, APT’s Head of Sales & Business Development.