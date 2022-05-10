APT Launch Agent ‘Summer Sail-Away’ Campaign

APT is rewarding its loyal agent partners with the launch of its ‘Agent Summer Sail-Away‘ campaign, which includes three amazing incentives that will enable agents to earn more and to experience one of its exciting new Travelmarvel Contemporary Class River Ships in Europe this summer.

The three programmes are:

Exclusive ‘Summer Sail-Away’ Agent Rates

Exclusive Trravel agent rates of just EUR 699 per person to try out the line’s brand new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ships, Vega, Polaris and Capella, in Europe, or its all-new small ship Croatian sailing programme aboard the newbuild Lady Eleganza or the fully refurbished Princess Eleganza, as the ships embark on their maiden seasons.

Whichever ship they choose, the agent and their companion will enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, meals and drinks on board, a range of sightseeing and special Insider Experiences.

Prices apply to selected dates in May, June and July 2022, and are based on a twin share, cruise only. Terms and conditions apply.

Princess Eleganza, credit APT

‘Book & Earn’

With the launch of APT’s ‘Book & Earn’ promotion, agents can earn up to EUR 58 of Love2Shop vouchers for every booking made on select 2022 holidays throughout the month of May. There is no limit to how many new bookings agents can submit so the more they sell and register, the more they will earn! Terms and conditions apply.

Book Three, Sail FREE

Agents who book three of APT’s amazing Balcony Sales offers on Travelmarvel’s 8-day Reflections of the Rhine & Main or 9-day Delightful Danube will earn a complimentary cabin for them and a guest aboard one of the brand-new Travelmarvel Contemporary Class River Ships. Terms & Conditions apply.

For more information about the incentives, exclusive booking rates and full terms and conditions, agents should speak to their APT Business Development Manager, email [email protected] or click here.

More information about APT and Travelmarvel can be found at aptouring.co.uk and supportive sales assets at APTAgentClub.co.uk.