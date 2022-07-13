APT Donates Travelmarvel River Ship To Accommodate Ukrainian Refugees

One of the three new Travelmarvel Contemporary Cruise Rivers from cruise and touring operator APT is providing temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands, as part of the operator’s ongoing activity to help with the humanitarian crisis.

APT has given exclusive use of the 135-metre ship, named Capella, to the Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht Municipality until January 30, 2023 to help support relief efforts. For the next six months, the river cruise vessel will be permanently docked in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, and Capella’s 91 cabins will provide a safe residence for up to 182 Ukrainians who have fled following the invasion.

In addition to providing accommodation for the displaced, APT has also been supporting Ukrainian victims through fundraising efforts and has donated more than €1,360 to the World Food Program and Global Development Group’s Ukraine appeal.

APT is also working in partnership with the German non-profit Friedensdorf International, or Peace Village International, which provides medical attention to children living in war zones.

For more information, please visit www.aptouring.co.uk.

For more details about APT’s support for victims of the unfolding conflict in Ukraine, please visit www.OneTomorrow.com.au.