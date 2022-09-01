APT Announces Travelmarvel River Cruise Incentive for Travel Agents

River cruise and touring operator APT has launched an exciting new travel agent incentive for the month of September, giving its valued partners the opportunity to win one of two Travelmarvel river cruises.

The Time to Escape Autumn Incentive will see APT give away two week-long 2022 European river cruises aboard one of its stunning new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ships. The winning agents can choose between the nine-day Delightful Danube or the eight-day Reflections of the Rhine & Main itineraries, with flights included.

Every booking made during the month of September will be automatically entered, and the lucky agents will be selected in draws taking place on 15 September and 3 October.

Brad Bennetts, APT’s Head of Sales & Business Development, said:

“We’re back with another exciting incentive to reward and delight our travel agent partners throughout September, and to thank them for their outstanding support; our Autumn Time to Escape campaign. The chance to win one of two amazing European river cruises is a great opportunity to experience the APT product first hand, and we know competition will be fierce. The more bookings agents make this month, the more chances they will have to win a flight inclusive cruise. Best of luck, everyone!”

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, agents should speak to their local APT Business Development Manager, or visit www.aptouring.co.uk/incentive.