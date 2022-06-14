App Launched in Israel to Allow Better Access to Attractions for Visually Impaired Tourists

An app has been launched enabling blind and visually impaired visitors to Israel’s Caesarea National Park to enjoy the attractions of the archaeological site.

The app has been launched by the Caesarea Development Company as part of its efforts to upgrade and improve overall accessibility in the Mediterranean port town.

There are more than 25,000 blind people in Israel and another 200,000 who suffer from visual impairments, who do not receive quality visiting experiences in many public places.

The innovative “Right Hear” app is actually a navigation system for increasing orientation and guidance. It has been specially adapted for visitors to the port of Caesarea, which is a leading tourist site in Israel.

The app allows access to the various attractions for the blind and visually impaired, with information available at a variety of points of interest throughout the port. The smart navigation system allows people with disabilities to travel more independently and safely without the need for explanations or guidance from another person – thus allowing for a more independent tour.

“The project is another tier of commitment and policy we have taken on the companies’ activities, and it is a move that will strengthen equality and consideration in general – and those with special needs in particular,” said Michael Crescenti, chief executive of Caesarea Development and Asset Companies.

“We all enjoy traveling, celebrating and spending time. The fact that some of us are physically disabled should not detract from our ability to have the same experiences and enjoy,” said Lior Priti, vice-president of trade and tourism development at the Caesarea Development Company.