APG Named UK and Ireland GSA for Angola Airlines

APG has been appointed general sales agent (GSA) for TAAG Angola Airlines for the UK and Ireland.

APG has a long-standing GSA relationship with Angola Airlines; with the UK and Ireland an expansion of the pair’s global agreement.

It coincides with Angola Airlines signing new long-term lease agreements for six new Airbus A220-300 aircraft and launching new flights between Luanda – Angola’s capital city – and Madrid. These will complement the airline’s existing European flights to Lisbon.

Alan Daniels, director of sales and operations, APG UK & Ireland commented: “We have been partnering with TAAG for almost two decades and we are now delighted that TAAG has selected us to represent them as GSA in in the UK and Ireland. There are several new sales opportunities we are excited to explore throughout the UK and Ireland and we are looking forward to meeting with all of our trade partners to introduce our new client.”

TAAG chief executive Eduardo Fairen said: “TAAG is fostering operations and strengthening its reputation worldwide. Indeed, we need the right partnerships to continue growing. APG provides us with expertise, solid market intelligence, and networking to position TAAG as the first-choice company among key stakeholders as they are also active players regarding TAAG´s business development in those regions.”