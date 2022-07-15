ANTOR Welcomes its New Board for 2022/23 

The Head of Secretariat, Alison Cryer, for the Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives (ANTOR) is delighted to announce the newly appointed ANTOR board and new members for 2022/23.

At the 70th AGM, ANTOR members elected their board with Tracey Poggio, who currently heads up the Gibraltar Tourist Board UK Marketing Team, continuing as Chair, and Nadine Rankin, UK Representative of Nassau Paradise Island, continuing in her role as Treasurer.

Alison Cryer and Tracey Poggio

Charles Wilson, Sales Manager (UK & Ireland) for the German National Tourist Office is continuing as Vice-Chair. Gabriel Dorch, Senior Travel Trade Manager UK and Country Manager at Visit Sweden UK, is the newly elected second vice-chair.

This year ANTOR have welcomed back past members Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and the Dominican Republic, and new members Cape Town and Brussels. “ANTOR’s board and secretariat look forward to working with the members on the activities and events planned over the next year. The board’s first responsibility is to appoint a company to develop its new branding and website”, commented Tracey Poggio, “and to increase membership to 70 members”.

Alison Cryer added “The secretariat is already working on the 70th Anniversary Media Awards Dinner taking place on 28 September in London and the Annual ANTOR Conference on 08 December. There is a full program of live, virtual and hybrid activities planned for 2023 for the media, trade and MICE as well as the members, kicking off with the Annual Review on 23 January, returning as a live event for the first time since 2020”.