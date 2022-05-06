SEARCH
HomeNewsANTOR Hosting an Exciting Event in Dublin Later This Month: Save the...
News

ANTOR Hosting an Exciting Event in Dublin Later This Month: Save the Date

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
11

ANTOR (Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives) and their boards are visiting Dublin on May 23 where they will host a networking event at The Woollen Mills from 6-9pm.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Untitled-design-80.png

The evening will include a sit-down meal and drinks, presentations from members and the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes. Featured destinations include: Austria, Finland, Miami, Samoa and the Seychelles.

ITTN is the exclusive trade media partner of ANTOR in Ireland.

Register for your place here: www.antorevents.co.uk

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
Previous articleRyanair Release Statistics for April
Next articleITTN Awards 2022 – Book Your Place Now

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie