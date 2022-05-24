SEARCH
ANTOR: Dublin Roadshow was a Warm and Generous Event

By Allie Sheehan
Last night the Dublin Roadshow for ANTOR (Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives) took place in the Woollen Mills, Dublin 1. The evening included a sit-down meal with drinks, some fascinating presentations and generous prizes.

Destinations included in the presentations were:- Miami, Samoa, Austria, Finland and The Seychelles. It was a great opportunity to learn about the destinations. The representatives moved around the tables during dinner to make sure they spoke with everyone.

Following a quiz, there was some lovely prizes including two flights with Egypt Air, won by Marek Maslowiec of Oroko Travel. Helen Kelly from Platinum Travel won some Seychelles wine and even I won a bottle of Bulldog gin and Finnish goodies from Visit Finland.

Thank you to ANTOR for a wonderful evening and for having ITTN as their media partner for this event.

If you missed the live event, there is a virtual roadshow taking place on Friday 27th May at 12pm and you can sign up here.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
