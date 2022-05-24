ANTOR: Dublin Roadshow was a Warm and Generous Event

Last night the Dublin Roadshow for ANTOR (Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives) took place in the Woollen Mills, Dublin 1. The evening included a sit-down meal with drinks, some fascinating presentations and generous prizes.

Destinations included in the presentations were:- Miami, Samoa, Austria, Finland and The Seychelles. It was a great opportunity to learn about the destinations. The representatives moved around the tables during dinner to make sure they spoke with everyone.

Following a quiz, there was some lovely prizes including two flights with Egypt Air, won by Marek Maslowiec of Oroko Travel. Helen Kelly from Platinum Travel won some Seychelles wine and even I won a bottle of Bulldog gin and Finnish goodies from Visit Finland.

Thank you to ANTOR for a wonderful evening and for having ITTN as their media partner for this event.

If you missed the live event, there is a virtual roadshow taking place on Friday 27th May at 12pm and you can sign up here.