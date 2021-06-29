News

Anthem of the Seas Back in UK Waters After Six Years

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas has returned to the UK for the first time in six years, having first made her debut in Southampton in 2015, ready for a summer season sailing around the UK.

From 7 July, Anthem of the Seas will be taking UK families can choose from a combination of 4-night Ocean Getaways and 5- to 8-night British Isles cruises that include stops in Liverpool, Kirkwall and Belfast.

The first of Royal Caribbean International’s global fleet to once again welcome guests in Europe, Anthem comes complete with the world’s tallest observation capsule at sea, the North Star – an 360-degree observation capsule that extends 300 feet above sea level offering views of the UK’s coastline.

Other features and activities include a Bionic Bar, where drinks are mixed by robotic bartenders; RipCord by iFly, the world’s first sky diving experience at sea; FlowRider, the cruise line’s popular surf simulator; and SeaPlex the largest indoor activity space at sea, complete with bumper cars and roller skating.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean commented: “Anthem of the Seas has always been a firm favourite for UK guests, and we have seen incredible demand for our sailings since announcing our return in March.

He continued: “We can’t wait to welcome families back on board one of the most revolutionary ships in our fleet for a summer of adventure.”

 

