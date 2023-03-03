Another big week for ITTN’s Travel Directory!

This week we added a presentation & fact sheets for the Lux Collective’s various brands, so you can choose the perfect property for your customers in Mauritius, Maldives, the UAE, Vietnam, Reunion or China.

MSC has adorned us with more wonderful offers as well as a technical sheet for Splendida in its ‘Webinar’ folder so you can learn all about this magnificent ship!

Royal Caribbean have provided details of their March campaigns with amazing offers on Anthem, Symphony and Explorer and you will find details of these in Royal’s ‘Offers’ folder. The Travel Directory also now has contact details for Visit Salou and Pro.Oceanbooking.com have provided an updated presentation as well as lots of great videos for you to download and share.

For any operators looking to join the Travel Directory as a Premium Member, please contact Carrie on [email protected].