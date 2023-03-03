SEARCH
News

Another Big Week for ITTN's Travel Directory!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Another big week for ITTN’s Travel Directory!

This week we added a presentation & fact sheets for the Lux Collective’s various brands, so you can choose the perfect property for your customers in Mauritius, Maldives, the UAE, Vietnam, Reunion or China.

MSC has adorned us with more wonderful offers as well as a technical sheet for Splendida in its ‘Webinar’ folder so you can learn all about this magnificent ship!

Royal Caribbean have provided details of their March campaigns with amazing offers on Anthem, Symphony and Explorer and you will find details of these in Royal’s ‘Offers’ folder. The Travel Directory also now has contact details for Visit Salou and Pro.Oceanbooking.com have provided an updated presentation as well as lots of great videos for you to download and share.

For any operators looking to join the Travel Directory as a Premium Member, please contact Carrie on [email protected].

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
