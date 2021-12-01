Announcement: ITTN confirms acquisition of Travel Times Magazine and traveltimes.ie

Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) confirms the acquisition of Travel Times Magazine and traveltimes.ie from journalist and media personalities Ed Finn and Isabel Conway.

Traveltimes. ie will join Travel2ireland.ie as our consumer-direct media platforms for both the outbound and inbound travel sectors respectively.

Sharon Jordan, Owner and Managing Director of ITTN

Sharon Jordan, Owner and Managing Director of ITTN said on the acquisition, ‘‘The inclusion of Travel Times Magazine in the Irish Travel Trade Network portfolio allows us to develop a business to consumer direct platform along with our business to business Irish Travel Trade News platform. I have big plans to deliver quality and fresh news and content in the travel media arena.”

“I’m privileged to have some of Ireland’s most experienced journalists as part of our team, led by award-winning Editor Fionn Davenport.

“I look forward to watching Travel Times grow into Ireland’s foremost leading consumer travel site across the globe.”