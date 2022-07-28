ÀNI Private Resorts Announces a Second Resort Development in Anguilla

ÀNI Private Resorts, the world’s first private resort collection, has unveiled plans for a second development on the Caribbean island of Anguilla. The 15-suite estate will be located on Shoal Bay, consistently ranked as one of the top beaches in the Caribbean, and will feature a tennis court, a gym, an ÀNI Spa, a stunning beach-fronted pavilion for living and dining and experiential pursuits such as a waterslide. A 1:1 ratio of guest to staff and all the signature services and amenities that make an ÀNI stay relaxing and stress-free will welcome guests to the new property.

“With the success of our current properties, and the demand for private retreats continuing to rise, we see an ideal opportunity to expand the brand,” said Yeshi Phuntso, Chief Executive Officer. “At ÀNI we celebrate togetherness and as such the resorts are designed exclusively for one group of guests at a time, making them ideal for special occasion travel, multi-generational travel, groups of friends and destination weddings.”

This will be the brand’s fifth private retreat, second in Anguilla, with other locations in the Dominican Republic, Thailand and Sri Lanka. ÀNI Private Resorts are positioned in the most spectacular locations within each destination, such as Koh Yao Noi Island in Thailand, one of the most unspoiled islands in the country, a private peninsula on Dominican Republic’s north coast, a five-acre estate on Sri Lanka’s fabled southern coast and perched above Little Bay on Anguilla’s northern shoreline. The design of each property is exquisite, using local materials, with a focus on expansive outside-in living, versatile spaces, privacy and outstanding views.

Each of ÀNI’s private villa estates accommodates up to 20 or 30 individuals across just 10 to 15 suites. A stay at ÀNI is all-inclusive, from every personalized meal and spa treatment, to tailored excursions and kids’ activities. This means no hidden costs or price lists; just pure relaxation and the time and space for guests to focus on what is important to them. Stand-out guest privileges include up to 15 spa treatments per day (number dependent on resort), cooking classes, dance classes, personal training, sunset boat trips, local guided tours, cultural shows and rituals, visits to ÀNI Art Academies, various youth entertainment and babysitting. With reservations starting from a minimum of six suites for five nights, ÀNI Private Resorts offer exceptional value for money with rates starting from 13,000 USD per night for six suites.

ÀNI Art Academies

One of the most beautiful and fulfilling parts of an ÀNI stay is the possibility of contributing towards a bright future for students through the non-profit ÀNI Art Academies. Inspired by the idea that an arts education could bring opportunities to those without in beautiful, developing nations worldwide, the ÀNI story began in 2010, when both ÀNI Resorts and ÀNI Art Academies were founded by philanthropist and arts patron, Tim Reynolds.

This uplifting program offers aspiring artists a path forward to learn and hone their skills through an intensive, four-year art skills education at no personal cost with all revenue from the sales of artwork going directly back to the students. Graduates around the world have gone on to lead highly successful careers as sought-after artists and art educators, benefiting their families and communities alike.

Guests of ÀNI Private Resorts are invited to visit the academies located close to each resort.

ÀNI Private Resorts draws its name from the Swahili word andjani, which aptly means the ‘journey ahead’. Staying true to this meaning, a recent re-brand and new website is the beginning of the brand’s new journey forward as it expands its collection.