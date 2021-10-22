Andalucía Wants You Back

Vive Andalucía have arrived to Dublin and are in Blanchardstown shopping centre this weekend. If you’re visiting Blanchardstown make sure to stop by the green screen photo booth and sample the Spanish food and wine.

If you take a photo at the green screen, you can enter the competition to win an all-expenses paid trip to Andalucía!

Flamenco singers & dancers, Ruben López-Pullido, Antonio, John Spollen

There was a real Spanish feeling in Blanchardstown this morning with the Flamenco dancing and Spanish music. I was very tempted to join myself.







This weekend is to encourage people to get back to Anadalucía and see the different cities like Malaga, Huelva and Almería.This is part of the Back to Andaluía campaign to showcase the area.







In attendance this morning was Ruben Lopéz-Pullido, Director Tourism Office of Spain in Dublin, Embassy of Spain in Ireland, John Spollen, Director Cassidy Travel and Antonio Martín-Machuca, Jefe Departamento de Marketing y Conectividad Aérea.