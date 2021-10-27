Andalucía plans tourism strategy overhaul

Andalucía’s tourism ministry has introduced a new plan designed to reform the region’s tourism strategy and create a framework for the future of its tourism activity.

The General Plan for the Sustainable Tourism of Andalucía META 2027 (META 2027 Plan) looks to incorporate sustainability goals set out by the United Nations as well as socioeconomic goals at a regional level.

Competitiveness and Embracing Trends

The plan identifies the region’s cultural and social environment, the quality of the accommodation proposition and its gastronomy as the primary attractions – along with its competitiveness as a tourism destination.

The plan envisages a development programme made up of new private investment opportunities, further public-private collaboration and protection of tourism resources.

New trends will be accommodated, whether they be Food for Change, Digital Nomads, Bleisure or Transformational Travel.

Sustainability Objectives

The META 2027 Plan has been designed in keeping with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations (UN).

It seeks to combine these values and establishes a correlation with some of its Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) that are of significant importance for the development of a tourist destination under sustainability parameters.

Aside from the UN guidelines, the META 2027 Plan is aligned and in keeping with the Paris Climate Agreement, the European multiannual financial framework for the period 2021-2027 as well as with the Sustainable Tourism Strategy 2030 of the Government of Spain.

Under these new sustainability goals, Andalucía will gradually begin moving towards a green economy. The objective is to reach a model of territorial cohesion dedicated to balancing tourist flows and preventing tourism concentration in specific areas.

This includes combatting the effects of seasonal periods of high concentration and equally spreading tourism across coastal, inland and large cities of Andalucía, paying close attention to those less economically developed areas that possess resources with tourism potential.

Post-Covid Plan

The META Plan 2027 sets out protocols, urgent measures and contingency plans as the threat of Covid still looms while the sector begins to recover.

The goal of this post-Covid plan is to regenerate, rehabilitate and reactivate the sector; strengthen, relaunch, and consolidate the recovery of the destination and Andalucía’s tourism brand; and improve the capacity to manage large-scale crises.