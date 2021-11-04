And just like that…a night in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment

In celebration of the upcoming release of the Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That…, Sarah Jessica Parker and Warner Bros have teamed up with Airbnb to open up Carrie’s New York City brownstone apartment to overnight guests – with lust-worthy wardrobe included.

Hopeless romantics can sip Cosmopolitans, type pensively at their laptop and chat with friends on a circa-2000 cordless phone at Carrie’s Upper East Side apartment.

For the first time ever, guests will enjoy unique access to the style icon’s closet (tutu, too!), alongside fab and friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot.

Sarah Jessica Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each at a recreation of Carrie’s brownstone on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23* a night, in honour of the 23 years since the world was first introduced to the fashion-forward icon and her friends.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.“

A night at Carrie’s

During their stays, guests will be immersed in a quintessentially Carrie experience. There’ll be cosmos for a toast and the the chance to admire and play dress-up in Carrie’s iconic closet, complete with her favourite looks (like the Patricia Field tutu she wears in the opening credits), designers, and of course, shoes!

Guests will also get a styling session and photoshoot where guests can channel their inner fashionistas.

And what about Carrie herself? Alas, Sarah Jessica Parker won’t actually be there, but guests will get a virtual greeting at check-in from the star, plus a narration reminiscent of each episode’s thought-provoking intro.