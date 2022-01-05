Ancient Trans Bhutan Trail to reopen for first time in 60 years

The Ancient Trans Bhutan Trail will reopen for the first time in 60 years.

The trail has been closed due to disrepair and will reopen in March 2022.

It will be officially inaugurated by His Majesty the King of Bhutan.

The Trans Bhutan Trail’s origins go back thousands of years to when it was part of the ancient Silk Road. Official records can be traced to the 16th century when it was the only route between the east and west of the country, connecting fortresses – or Dzongs – deep in the Himalayas.

Ancient Trans Bhutan Trail

The site was closed due to disrepair but the trail’s ancient stairways and footpaths have gradually been restored to glory since March 2020.

G Adventures has been chosen as the first tour operator of the Ancient Trans Bhutan Trail.

Two new trekking itineraries are now available to book: