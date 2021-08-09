News

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort Launches New Andalusian Experiences

Travel is back and so are new experiences to explore the world’s most beautiful sights.

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort is launching a whole new range of experiences to bring a hint of Andalusian culture to one of Spain’s luxury spots.

This is a four-star hotel with 132 rooms set located between Marbella and Estepona in southern Spain, along the Andalusian coast. There are six bars and restaurants, a beach club, a kids club, a spa and a variety of different sports.

Andalusia Guru

The new series of ‘Andalusia Guru’ are prepared to showcase the old, coastal traditions to new visitors of Marbella. Experiences include:

  • Shepherd for a day. Go back to the past and head for a  walk in the Andalusian hills with a working shepherd and his goats. A  guided tour, a walk with the shepherd, local breakfast, cheese making, and tasting are all included.
  • E-Bike Nature Adventure – Guests can embark on an e-bike journey through the Andalusian countryside passing white-washed villages as they head through forests through the village of Genaguacil. They will head to a modern art exhibition and meet with local artists. A professional guide, e-bike and helmet, and light snacks are all included.
  • Meditation at Sea – Spend the day in the Spanish sunshine whilst taking a few moments to unwind and relax. Guests will enjoy meditation and yoga on board before enjoying a healthy lunch. They can cool off with a sea swim and try to spot dolphins.
  • Walk with a Photographer.  Discover Marbella through the lens of local photographer, Jesus Chacon. Take in the historical sights of Old Town, including a number of unique buildings and churches. He will teach all his tricks to take that picture-perfect shot. This experience ends with tapas at a local restaurant.

Visit Luxury Hotels and Resorts | Anantara Hotels for more information.

News

