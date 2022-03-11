SEARCH
ANA Introduces AirJapan

By Shane Cullen
ANA Unveils AirJapan, a new brand for medium-haul international routes

The new airline is scheduled to launch in the second half of FY 2023. By focusing on medium-haul international routes, the ANA Group will be better equipped to meet emerging trends for international travel. The new airline will offer customers a variety of options in its services rooted in the Japanese culture as well as a comfortable cabin space at an affordable price. The first commercial flight is planned for the second half of FY2023.

Air Japan’s goal is to create a completely new kind of air travel experience that is neither a full-service nor low cost carrier (LCC), combining the best of both worlds while also featuring Japanese-style ideas and quality. To find out more chat with ANA representative Alan Sparling of ASM Ireland or click here.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
