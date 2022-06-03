An ‘Empty’ Flight left Gatwick because of Delays

A Vueling flight headed towards Florence, Italy departed Gatwick Airport on Monday with no passengers on board.

Travellers were told the plane left empty due to delays at the West Sussex airport.

Flight VY6209 was due to take off at 8.20pm on Monday.

But the jet left nearly two hours late and with no people on board. The aircraft was an A319 which can carry up to 144 people.

An upset customer posted photos online from the long queue at the airport and stated in the caption: “Vueling you need to get a grip of this absolute chaos at Gatwick. One member of staff to handle this many people is completely unacceptable. Do you understand the impact this has on people?”