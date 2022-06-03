SEARCH
HomeNewsAn 'Empty' Flight left Gatwick because of Delays
News

An ‘Empty’ Flight left Gatwick because of Delays

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
7

A Vueling flight headed towards Florence, Italy departed Gatwick Airport on Monday with no passengers on board.

Travellers were told the plane left empty due to delays at the West Sussex airport.

Flight VY6209 was due to take off at 8.20pm on Monday.

But the jet left nearly two hours late and with no people on board. The aircraft was an A319 which can carry up to 144 people.

An upset customer posted photos online from the long queue at the airport and stated in the caption: “Vueling you need to get a grip of this absolute chaos at Gatwick. One member of staff to handle this many people is completely unacceptable. Do you understand the impact this has on people?”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleIreland Places in Top Five List of Beautiful Beaches
Next articleBank Holiday Travel Advice From Aer Lingus

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie