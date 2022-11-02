An Afternoon with Colorado Tourism

Yesterday afternoon, the Colorado Tourism Office hosted a lunch with trade and media partners in Bang Restaurant. In attendance were the Director Tim Wolfe and International Tourism Director Andrea Blankenship, as well as representatives from Visit Denver, Snowmass Tourism, Visit Loveland and Visit Fort Collins.

Colorado is getting ready for the winter season and yesterday at lunch we got the latest news and updates from the team.

Here’s what happens in the next few months:

Denver Arts Week (4-12 November)

Denver Arts Week will showcase vibrant arts scenes. One of the main highlights is ‘Saturday Night at the Museums’ where the top culture museums will be free from 5-10 pm.

Season Opening Dates

The ski season in Colorado has already begun, with Keystones Resort starting the season in October. Breckenridge and Vail open on 11th November, and Winter Park will open on the 16th of November. Beaver Creek, Steamboat and Crested Butte will open on 23rd November, with Aspen Snowmass to follow on 24th November.

Hotel Refurbishments and Openings

A Frame Club, Winter Park is set to open soon. It has 31 cabins and is inspired by 1970s American ski culture. Visitors to Winter Park can enjoy skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating and more. Originally built in 1891, The Western Hotel has undergone a renovation to enhance its amenities while keeping its history.

Thank you to Colorado Tourism for a fantastic lunch yesterday and I look forward to seeing you all soon.