Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to Remove Passenger Cap

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is targeting the end of March as the date that it will finally remove its daily cap on the number of passengers it allows.

Amsterdam and a number of other airports – notably London’s Heathrow – introduced daily passenger limits last year to cope with a surge in post-pandemic passenger demand at a time of severe staff shortages. Many European hubs saw huge disruption due to cancelled and delayed flights as a result of the supply/demand imbalance.

Schiphol – which said in September that it would extend its caps into 2023 – now plans to lift all caps from March 26. The airport last year reduced its daily passenger numbers by 20%.

Schiphol’s management has said it will continue to need the help of airport handlers and the Dutch border force to mitigate travel chaos this summer.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
