AMResorts® Launches AMR™ Collection To Further Strengthen Market Positioning

AMResorts L.P. introduces the new master brand AMR Collection. Inspired by guests, AMR Collection brings together six resort brands, each designed for every lifestyle and stage of life, under one trusted name. The new master brand was envisioned to help agents and guests easily select the resort that best fits their needs.

The group is also introducing four and five-star collection tiers as part of the repositioning. These categories further define the level of luxury of each resort brand and provide guests with multiple entry points for a luxury travel experience.

The launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of AMResorts® and builds on its history of serving loyal resort guests. The master brand is the result of a successful track record of developing unique brands, now optimised to define and deliver what travellers want into the future.

AMR Collection is introduced with a new tagline ‘Celebrate Every Moment’, which represents the group’s philosophy and lifelong commitment to creating memories for every lifestyle and stage of life.

“‘Celebrate Every Moment’ captures the feeling we aim to create for every guest through the memories made at AMR Collection resorts – it reflects what vacation means for travellers today more than ever,” said Erica Doyne, SVP of Marketing and Communications for AMResorts®. “

Looking Ahead

AMR Collection will include new product line extensions to accommodate market segment preferences, and further differentiate the adults-only and family-friendly resorts. By focusing on lifestyle and life stages through the updated brand structure, there is unlimited growth potential for the collection, while the resorts will better meet guest expectations and deliver the most value for their vacation.

AMR Collection includes Secrets®, Dreams® and Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. The portfolio offers 102 properties across 36 beachfront destinations and eight countries and has been the first to introduce the all-inclusive experience to new locales such as St. Martin and Macao Beach in the Dominican Republic.

For more information on the AMR Collection and booking your next vacation, visit AMRCollection.com.

