Americans advised to avoid Canada due to high Covid cases

The US Centers for Disease Control has advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as Covid cases rise.

The CDC raised its warning level to Four regarding travel into Canada.

If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned.

“Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants.”

In November, the US lifted restrictions at its borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, ending historic curbs put in place in March 2020.

Canada remains a top foreign destination for American visitors.