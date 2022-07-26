American Idol Star Set to Shimmy Aboard Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cast of its highly-anticipated headlining show, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” premiering aboard the all-new Norwegian Prima this August.

Kimberly Locke of American Idol fame plays Donna Summer as ‘Diva Donna’ in the Tony Award®-nominated musical which showcases Donna Summer’s rise to fame as ‘Queen of Disco’ at three of the most pivotal stages of her career.

Taking on the role of ‘Disco Donna’ is Valerie Curlingford, an extraordinary talent from the Netherlands. Curlingford will play Summer in her late teens and early twenties as she first finds success in the iconic 1970s disco era.

‘Duckling Donna’ will show Summer as she grows up in Boston in the 1960s. The role will be played by D’Nasya Jordan, who most recently starred as Little Inez in “Hairspray.”

D’Nasya Jordan Kimberly Locke

“It is an incredible honour to play Donna Summer along with a very talented cast in this highly-rated musical,” said Ms Locke. “Donna Summer’s inspirational story and pioneering talent led the way for so many of today’s brightest vocalists. She has left an immeasurable impact on music and culture, and I am excited to bring her story to guests around the world aboard the beautiful Norwegian Prima.”

The show-stopping production will feature more than 20 of Summer’s mega-hits, including ‘Bad Girls’, ‘Last Dance’, and ‘Hot Stuff,’ and will also provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the inspiration behind some of Summer’s most memorable songs. The 85-minute musical will be a first at sea, where the Prima Theater itself transforms into a full disco, allowing guests to become part of the show and live out their on-stage dreams as they dance along to Summer’s greatest melodies.

Norwegian Cruise Line is known for its unwavering commitment to bringing Broadway-caliber entertainment to the high seas, having previously debuted ‘Kinky Boot,’ ‘Six,’ ‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Footloose’ and more across its current 17–ship fleet, and this latest addition to the Company’s lineup is another first for the cruise industry.

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” is just one of the captivating shows available aboard Norwegian Prima. Also sharing a residency at the Prima Theater will be ‘Noise Boys!’ an original, award-winning beatboxing experience produced by Nic Doodson, creator of ‘Choir of Man,’ NCL’s best-rated entertainment show currently residing on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Escape.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, visit www.ncl.com.