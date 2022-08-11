American Football is Back with a Travel Trade Competition

Be in with a chance to win one of two tickets to an all-American, awesome tailgate party at BrewDog Outpost followed by the big game between two American football teams, Northwestern and Nebraska, at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 27th August 2022.

How to Be in with a Chance to Win

The competition is for travel agency and tour operator staff only. To enter, email [email protected] with the name of the famous 80’s movie character from Chicago’s North Shore. The competition will close on Friday, 12th August at 5pm.

Best of luck!