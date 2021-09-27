American Airlines to Resume Transatlantic Services from Shannon in May 2022

American Airlines will resume its service to Philadelphia from Shannon from 9 May 2022 and is “already selling tickets” on the route.

American Airlines traditionally flew a seasonal service between Shannon and Philadelphia until the onset of the pandemic, operating between May and October.

The carrier had operated a Boeing 7577 on the route, but that plane has since been retired and will be replaced by the larger Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner.

The news provides a major boost for Shannon and follows on from United Airlines’ announcement last week that it will resume its service between Shannon and Newark in March 2022.

A spokesperson for the Chambers of Commerce of Shannon, Ennis, Galway and Limerick said: “The return of connectivity to such accessible airports as Newark and Philadelphia, and the onward linkages they offer, will be widely welcomed by the many business in the region and by the tourism and hospitality sector, and signal the commencement of linkages with a critical market for both sectors.”