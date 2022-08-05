American Airlines to Cancel Hundreds of Flights Out of Philadelphia

American Airlines has announced cuts to its schedule, primarily from Philadelphia International airport, despite rising demand for flights.

American Airlines, like many other carriers and airports, downsized earlier in the pandemic and is now struggling to keep its operations running smoothly.

According to the airline, it is cancelling hundreds of flights from Philedelpia in the coming months, approximately 3% of its schedule from there in September (around 7 flights per day) and 5% of its schedule there in October (around 13 flights per day).

“American has taken steps to size our airline for the resources we have available and to build an additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule. Last month, American took proactive steps to add resiliency into our schedule by reducing overall September system capacity by approximately 2%,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.

The airline said it would contact customers whose flights are affected about making alternative arrangements. Customers who choose not to travel under a new itinerary may be entitled to a refund.