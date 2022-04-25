SEARCH
American Airlines’ New Services for Ireland Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
American Airlines have announced that effective May 6, 2022 they will add more routes from Ireland to the United States, with three seasonal routes from Dublin to Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago.

These daily routes will complement their existing year-round daily service from Philadelphia.

OriginDestinationDeparture TimeArrival TimeAircraft
DUBCLT11:1514:30Boeing 777-200
CLTDUB16:4505:20 +1
DUBDFW14:5518:35Boeing 787-8
DFWDUB19:1010:05 +1
DUBORD09:3011:30Boeing 787-8
ORDDUB22:1011:40 +1
DUBPHL13:5515:55Boeing 787-8
American Airlines new travel options from Ireland to the USA.

The service between Dublin and Charlotte is returning for the first time since 2019, and American Airline’s overall service to Ireland will exceed pre-pandemic levels this summer. The daily service to Dallas/ Fort Worth, Chicago and Charlotte will operate until October 29, 2022.

Flights will operate with their Boeing 787-8 aircraft, except for service to Charlotte which will operate with a Boeing 777-200.

Aircraft, American Airlines

Both aircraft types feature a world class onboard experience complete with lie-flat Flagship Business suites and spacious Premium Economy seats.

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
