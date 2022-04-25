American Airlines’ New Services for Ireland Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

American Airlines have announced that effective May 6, 2022 they will add more routes from Ireland to the United States, with three seasonal routes from Dublin to Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago.

These daily routes will complement their existing year-round daily service from Philadelphia.

Origin Destination Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft DUB CLT 11:15 14:30 Boeing 777-200 CLT DUB 16:45 05:20 +1 DUB DFW 14:55 18:35 Boeing 787-8 DFW DUB 19:10 10:05 +1 DUB ORD 09:30 11:30 Boeing 787-8 ORD DUB 22:10 11:40 +1 DUB PHL 13:55 15:55 Boeing 787-8 American Airlines new travel options from Ireland to the USA.

The service between Dublin and Charlotte is returning for the first time since 2019, and American Airline’s overall service to Ireland will exceed pre-pandemic levels this summer. The daily service to Dallas/ Fort Worth, Chicago and Charlotte will operate until October 29, 2022.

Flights will operate with their Boeing 787-8 aircraft, except for service to Charlotte which will operate with a Boeing 777-200.

Aircraft, American Airlines

Both aircraft types feature a world class onboard experience complete with lie-flat Flagship Business suites and spacious Premium Economy seats.