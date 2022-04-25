American Airlines’ New Services for Ireland Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

American Airlines have announced that effective May 6, 2022 they will add more routes from Ireland to the United States, with three seasonal routes from Dublin to Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago.
These daily routes will complement their existing year-round daily service from Philadelphia.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|Aircraft
|DUB
|CLT
|11:15
|14:30
|Boeing 777-200
|CLT
|DUB
|16:45
|05:20 +1
|DUB
|DFW
|14:55
|18:35
|Boeing 787-8
|DFW
|DUB
|19:10
|10:05 +1
|DUB
|ORD
|09:30
|11:30
|Boeing 787-8
|ORD
|DUB
|22:10
|11:40 +1
|DUB
|PHL
|13:55
|15:55
|Boeing 787-8
The service between Dublin and Charlotte is returning for the first time since 2019, and American Airline’s overall service to Ireland will exceed pre-pandemic levels this summer. The daily service to Dallas/ Fort Worth, Chicago and Charlotte will operate until October 29, 2022.
Flights will operate with their Boeing 787-8 aircraft, except for service to Charlotte which will operate with a Boeing 777-200.
Both aircraft types feature a world class onboard experience complete with lie-flat Flagship Business suites and spacious Premium Economy seats.