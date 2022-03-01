SEARCH
American Airlines launches revamped loyalty programme

By Leona Kenny
American Airlines has revealed its updated rewards programme.

The programme will simplify its qualifications by using loyalty points. For each mile flown, one loyalty point is earned.

Customers can earn points by flying American and its partners or by making a purchase with an AAdvantage credit card. The points system has different tiers for points, ranging up to 300,000.

StatusLoyalty Points
AAdvantage Gold30,000
AAdvantage Platinum75,000
AAdvantage Platinum Pro125,000
AAdvantage Executive Platinum200,000

Complimentary upgrades on travel

American will expand complimentary upgrade access for Gold and Platinum members to include all flights on American within North America regardless of the flight distance. For travel starting March 2, the carrier automatically will request an upgrade if everyone in the reservation is eligible for one.

Later this year, the airline will extend complimentary upgrades to one companion travelling on the same flight as the status member. 

Leona Kenny
