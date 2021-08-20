News

American Airlines Extends Alcohol Ban to 2022

American Airlines Extends Alcohol Ban to 2022

American Airlines won’t serve alcohol in its economy class cabin until at least January 2022, aligning itself with the end of the federal mask mandate for airports and airplanes.

The announcement came on the same day as the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that fines for unruly passengers had topped $1 million in 2021 so far.

The FAA had previously warned airlines to monitor the serving of alcohol to passengers, saying that there had been a spike in difficult or dangerous behaviour amongst passengers this year.

“We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft,” American said in an internal memo quoted by NBC News.

American and Southwest Airlines had suspended alcohol sales early in the pandemic, but were due to start serving booze in the main cabin next month.

For American, that date has now been extended to 18 January, 2022 – at the earliest. Southwest have yet to decide on whether to extend the booze ban.

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Azamara Announces Europe 2023 Deployment

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

EU Digital Covid Cert & UK Covid Pass Now Compatible with IATA Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Revolut Enters Accommodations Booking Industry With Launch of Stays Travel Feature

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Your Host for the Night Is…

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Video: Interview with Brian Young, MD of G Adventures

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Disney Kills FastPass in Favour of Paid Disney Genie+

Fionn DavenportAugust 20, 2021
Read More

Emirates Announces Resumption of Daily Service on Dublin-Dubai Route

Fionn DavenportAugust 19, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards MC: The Final Clue

Fionn DavenportAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds Launches New Partnership with Nemo Group

Leona KennyAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn