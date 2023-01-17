SEARCH
HomeNewsAmerican Airlines Expands US-Heathrow Services
News

American Airlines Expands US-Heathrow Services

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

American Airlines has announced a boost to its transatlantic services between the US and the UK.

The US carrier is significantly expanding its summer season route schedule to and from London Heathrow to cover 26 daily flights.

In particular, American will run extra daily flights linking Heathrow to Charlotte, North Carolina and Los Angeles.

American – which flies to 11 North American destinations from Heathrow – is the largest US airline at London’s largest airport.

It said its expansion there, this summer, is on the back of surging passenger demand.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Meet Travelmarvel’s Polaris,Vega and Capella

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie