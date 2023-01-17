American Airlines Expands US-Heathrow Services

American Airlines has announced a boost to its transatlantic services between the US and the UK.

The US carrier is significantly expanding its summer season route schedule to and from London Heathrow to cover 26 daily flights.

In particular, American will run extra daily flights linking Heathrow to Charlotte, North Carolina and Los Angeles.

American – which flies to 11 North American destinations from Heathrow – is the largest US airline at London’s largest airport.

It said its expansion there, this summer, is on the back of surging passenger demand.