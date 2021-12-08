American Airlines CEO stepping down

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is stepping down from the role in March.

Parker will continue to serve as chairman while Robert Isom will become the new CEO.

Parker is the longest serving US airline CEO as well as one of the most important executives in the airline industry in the last 50 years. He was the architect of a series of mergers that reshaped the industry.

The leadership comes as the airline industry recovers from the pandemic but faces challenges due to the threat from Omicron variant.

Parker added, “It has been the privilege of my life to serve for 20 years as an airline CEO. I am forever grateful to the American team, whose commitment to taking care of each other and our customers has never wavered and will continue to drive our success going forward.”

“I have worked with Robert for two decades and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next CEO of American Airlines. We are well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery, and now is the right time for a handoff we have planned and prepared for. I feel extremely fortunate to hand the reins to this clear and capable leader.”