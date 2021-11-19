American Airlines and British Airways to offer free Covid tests

British Airways and American Airlines will provide free Covid tests to business travellers onboard.

From 2022, business travellers in premium seats on American Airlines and British Airways flights will get free tests kits delivered to them.

The airlines are partnering with American Express Global Business Travel and test provider Qured.

The rapid antigen tests produce a result in just 20 minutes and are approved by both the US and UK governments.

Passengers testing negative will get verification that they can fly, which must be shown at the airport or uploaded to the VeriFly app.