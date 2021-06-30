Ambassador Cruise Line Unveils Group Savings

Ambassador Cruise Line, the first new British cruise line to have launched since 2010, is offering exceptional deals for groups of 15 and above.

Sailing from London Tilbury from Spring 2022, the first ship, Ambience, provides an authentic cruise experience at an affordable price.

Ambassador is offering a further 5 per cent saving on the inaugural “Fair Maiden Fares” and “Ambassador Fares” on selected sailings for groups of 15 and above.

Larger groups will benefit from one free additional place for every 25 adult paying fares (26th place free) and two free additional places for 50 adult paying fares (52nd place free).

Group benefits include, but are not limited to, a group welcome cocktail party and group dining.

Example pricing on inaugural fares

6 nights on A Taste of Fjordland departing 10 April 2022 with lead in fares:

£484pp Group Fair Maiden Fare. Full Fair Maiden Fare £509pp

£683pp Group Ambassador Fare. Full Ambassador Fare £719pp

(Fair Maiden Fares and Ambassador Fares offer up to 10% early bird booking discount until 31 July 2021, in addition to the 5% group discount).

11 nights on a British Isles Discovery departing 1 May 2022 with lead in fares:

£921pp Group Fair Maiden Fare. Full Fair Maiden Fare £969pp

£1,285pp Group Ambassador Fare. Full Ambassador Fare £1,353pp

(Fair Maiden Fares and Ambassador Fares offer up to 10% early bird booking discount until 31 July 2021, in addition to the 5% group discount).

7 nights on the Summertime Fjordland departing 6 August 2022 with lead in fares:

£550pp Group Fair Maiden Fare. Full Fair Maiden Fare £579pp

£783pp Group Ambassador Fare. Full Ambassador Fare £824pp

(Fair Maiden Fares and Ambassador Fares offer up to 15% early bird booking discount until 31 July 2021, in addition to the 5% group discount).