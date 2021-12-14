Amazon launches two day PCR tests

Amazon has launched PCR test kits for £34.99.

The kits come with a pre-paid return label for sending the test swab back to Amazon’s diagnostics laboratory in Manchester.

The new International Arrivals service offers a single kit that can be used for a day-two test costs £34.99. A package of two for day two and day eight costs £63.98; and a bundle of three for tests on day two, five and eight costs £95.97.

Amazon said it has invested “billions” during the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers. This includes the development of diagnostic laboratories in the US and the UK.

Its lab in Manchester has now processed more than 1.4 million tests from tens of thousands of frontline employees in the UK.

As well as the International Arrivals service, Amazon has launched a General Testing service “for peace of mind when meeting friends, family or returning to a workplace, school, or university”.

This comes as debate continues over the price for antigen and PCR tests in the market.