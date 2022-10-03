SEARCH
Amadeus Lunch in Shelbourne- Elegant Afternoon with Exciting Presentation about Resilient Travel Trends

By Emer Roche
Emer Roche joined the Amadeus lunch in The Shelbourne on Friday afternoon in the iconic Trophy Room.

The event was hosted by Olwen McKinney and her colleagues, Neil Rogan Head of Communications from Amadeus’ head office in Madrid, and Rob Golledge from their London office.

The trio presented an informative set of figures and trends. At the same time, the lunch guests, including Pat Dawson, CEO of Irish Travel Agents Association, Eoghan Corry, Irish travel journalist, Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert Blogger and Dominic Burke, Managing Director of Travel Centres enjoyed a glass of Albarino or Rioja.

It was interesting to discover that the US and UK are still topping the list of Ireland originating searches but in July and August 2022, India and the United Arab Emirates entered the top ten.

Neil Rogan gave a very funny introduction about arriving home to Dublin and hoping to surprise his mother with his presence, only to realise she had travelled to Spain! He emphasised that digital trends have increased since the pandemic. Travellers want a ‘touchless’ experience and a smoother journey overall.

Following the presentation, guests tucked into a delicious lunch of braised beef or hake amongst other options, while the wine and chat flowed.

