Almost one million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in January.

This is an increase of 778,000 passengers when compared to January 2021.

More than 600,000 passengers travelling to European destinations last month, a decline of 42% when compared with January 2020.

UK traffic was down by 67% when compared to 2020 as 251,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain in January this year.

Passenger volumes to and from North America are still down by -53%, as 102,000 passengers travelled on transatlantic routes in January. Dublin Airport saw an increase of 75,000 passengers travelling to and from North America in January 2022 versus the same month last year.