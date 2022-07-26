SEARCH
Almost 40,000 Passengers to Fly Out of Shannon Airport this Bank Holiday Weekend

Almost 40,000 people are expected to travel through Shannon Airport this August Bank Holiday weekend as the airport is set to enjoy a bounce back. This is 87 % of passenger numbers for the same period in 2019. 

The pent-up desire to take off on an overseas break following the past two years is evident, with destinations like Malaga, the Canary Islands, Alicante, Barcelona and Malta proving popular with Shannon Airport passengers.

Those looking for a city break are jetting off to destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Budapest, and Marseille on last-minute getaways this weekend.  The airport’s Summer 2022 schedule offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.

Shannon Airport’s Operations and Commercial Director, Niall Maloney said: “We are delighted to welcome passengers through the airport this weekend and can see the demand out there for those well-deserved breaks. This is the largest number of passengers for this period in three years. We are focused on making travel as easy as possible for our passengers and growing their travel options from Shannon Airport.”

Niall Maloney Shannon Airport’s Operations and Commercial Director

Passengers taking to the skies this bank holiday weekend from Shannon will experience the airport’s multi-million euro passenger screening system, which eliminates the 100 ml rule and cuts time spent through screening by half. Shannon is the first state airport in Ireland to introduce this time-saving security screening system.  

