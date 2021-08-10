Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Two

It’s only been a couple of days, but I’ve fallen in love with Celebrity Apex. The first night on board was so lovely, with drinks on the Magic Carpet, a beautiful sunset and dinner in the rooftop grill.

Our second day was the first sea day, which allowed us time to properly explore the ship. (It also gave us plenty of time to rest and relax before visiting Dubrovnik and the Greek Isles!)

A Strong Feminine Energy

With so many female designers involved in the designing of the ship, there is a very feminine energy about the décor.

The colour scheme throughout the ship is bright and vibrant. The furniture is also multi-coloured, which adds to the overall vibrancy of the ship – as does the interesting art!

My favourite part was the lotus flower, which is all about female empowerment. And that’s definitely something that my mam and I can get behind!

The Magic Carpet

One of Celebrity Apex’s standout features is the ‘floating’ Magic Carpet, which is cantilevered off the ship’s side and is designed so guests can eat, drink and soar over the sea up to Deck 16.

It also provides the best views of the open ocean.

On Deck 16, it gives you the feeling of being ‘high in the sky’; on Deck 14, it’s an extension of the pool area. On Deck 5, it’s an extra part of the open-air dining experience at the Raw on 5 restaurant.

The Rooftop Grill

For some of the best outdoor dining onboard, the rooftop grill is the spot: the food is delicious and the menu ranges from burgers to steak and fish and lots, lots more!

Safe & Secure

Personal health and safety are a major feature of cruising in a post-pandemic landscape, so we had a chat with the hotel director, Christophe Belaubre, who talked through the various ways cruises have changed post-Covid.

Not only do all staff have to wear masks, but there’s more chemical cleaning throughout the ship than ever before. Celebrity has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Covid guidelines, which include things like testing before boarding and after disembarkation.

The ship’s medical facilities have been upgraded to include a separate Covid section. Should a passenger need to quarantine, there is a separate air vent that filters the air and keeps it entirely separate from the air circulating in the rest of the ship.

Aye, Aye Captain

A second-day highlight was a meet-and-greet with Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis in the bridge, who explained a bit more about how this wonderful ship works.