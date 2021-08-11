Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Three

It’s day three, and I’m FINALLY starting to get a handle on all of the fabulous things Celebrity Apex has to offer, starting with the incredible food offerings on board. Eating well is a prerequisite on board – and there’s plenty of options to suit every palate, as I discovered to my delight!
I had wonderful dinner last night with Michael English, Celebrity Cruises’ Head of Business Development EMEA (check out his great tips for sailing on Celebrity here).
It was his birthday, so we went to the Fine Cut Steakhouse. Slightly awkward as I don’t eat steak or fish – and yesterday I made a joke of it to Michael.
What I wasn’t expecting, though, was that Michael took my dietary restrictions on board and arranged to have a chicken korma made specially for me!
Maybe it was the thoughtfulness of the gesture, but honestly it was the tastiest korma I’ve ever had, with home-made Naan bread and everything – all made by an Indian chef.
And they didn’t just do it because, well, I’m me: the team made it clear that any passenger who has a specific dietary requirement will be catered to – all you have to do is let them know in advance and the chef will make sure to accommodate you. Now that’s good service!
Anyway, here’s the details on Celebrity Apex’s selection of restaurants:
Fine Cut Steakhouse
This is an upscale dining experience that really focuses on beautiful cuts of high-grade meat. However, it’s reasonably priced – you can lunch here for between $45-55, which is really good value for such a top-class steak restaurant.
There’s also fabulous views of the Grand Plaza and the martini bar from the restaurant.
Eden
Dinner in Eden was gorgeous; the flavours in the food are like nothing I’ve tasted before. There is an open kitchen system, so they don’t hide anything.
The menu ($55 per person) offers ‘sensory and experiential dishes’ that are genuinely healthy. There was wonderful selections of beef, lamb and fish with immense flavours made by ‘Edenists’.
Everything in this venue – which consists of a restaurant, a bar, a dance floor and a cafe with an outdoor space – is inspired by nature.
The theme is amazing: You can also walk around the whole venue with a beautiful view of the sea from the back of the ship.
Blu
Blu is a contemporary restaurant exclusively for AquaClass® guests. The menu features inventive, healthy dishes – and also has an extensive list of sustainable and bio-dynamic wines.
It’s a beautifully decorated space – the theme throughout is, unsurprisingly, blue – and all the small details really give it a lovely, exclusive vibe.
Le Grand Bistro / Le Petit Chef
Ooh alors, an authentic French restaurant! The lunch is $20 and dinner is $55; for dinner, you get a set menu that comes with the brand-new Le Petit Chef experience — which is an animated fusion of entertainment and dining, featuring dishes such as filet mignon.
This new animation begins with Le Petit Chef as a 12 year old boy, who meets a girl which later becomes his wife. They go on to marry, have children and grow old together. Their life and cooking is chronicled throughout each of the seasons.
Check out the video of it; very cool indeed!
LUMINAE at the Retreat
This restaurant designed by Kelly Hoppen is exclusive to suite guests and features daily-changing menus created by superstar Michelin chef Daniel Boulud not available in any other restaurant on Celebrity Apex.
The food and wine, unsurprisingly, are exquisite and if there’s something you don’t like, all you have to do is ask the chefs for something different.
Raw on 5
You’re greeted by an impressive raw bar at the entrance showcasing all of the fish and shellfish on offer.
Staying on theme, the a la carte menu is all about earthy (and watery) textures, and also includes a sushi tower.
Oceanview Cafe
This is the spot for casual, buffet-style dining.
But because we’re living in Covid times, you no longer serve yourself from the buffet and everything is brought to you based on your own choices – and there is a HUGE amount of choice. Salads, meats, pastas, pizzas, you name it – they have it.
There’s also a bar from which you can order drinks.
I have another few days on board, which will give me plenty of time to explore the other dining options!
