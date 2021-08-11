Allie’s Apex Adventure: Day Three

It’s day three, and I’m FINALLY starting to get a handle on all of the fabulous things Celebrity Apex has to offer, starting with the incredible food offerings on board. Eating well is a prerequisite on board – and there’s plenty of options to suit every palate, as I discovered to my delight!

I had wonderful dinner last night with Michael English, Celebrity Cruises’ Head of Business Development EMEA (check out his great tips for sailing on Celebrity here).

It was his birthday, so we went to the Fine Cut Steakhouse. Slightly awkward as I don’t eat steak or fish – and yesterday I made a joke of it to Michael.

What I wasn’t expecting, though, was that Michael took my dietary restrictions on board and arranged to have a chicken korma made specially for me!

Maybe it was the thoughtfulness of the gesture, but honestly it was the tastiest korma I’ve ever had, with home-made Naan bread and everything – all made by an Indian chef.

And they didn’t just do it because, well, I’m me: the team made it clear that any passenger who has a specific dietary requirement will be catered to – all you have to do is let them know in advance and the chef will make sure to accommodate you. Now that’s good service!

Anyway, here’s the details on Celebrity Apex’s selection of restaurants:

Fine Cut Steakhouse

This is an upscale dining experience that really focuses on beautiful cuts of high-grade meat. However, it’s reasonably priced – you can lunch here for between $45-55, which is really good value for such a top-class steak restaurant.

There’s also fabulous views of the Grand Plaza and the martini bar from the restaurant.

Eden