Allie’s Apex Adventure: A Recap

I can’t believe it’s been almost a week since I stepped onboard Celebrity Apex. I really miss the gorgeous sunsets in the Greek Isles and for someone to say, “another Aperol Spritz?”

The experience was absolutely incredible and if you watched my ‘balcony updates’ you’ll know I used the phrase “absolutely incredible” a number of times!

A seamless Experience

Everything was seamless with Celebrity Cruises, from the check in procedure before the cruise to boarding to the COVID guidelines onboard.

As I mentioned in my check-in story from Day One of Allie’s Apex Adventures, everyone on board including crew and guests had to be fully vaccinated. This made everything extremely comfortable throughout the cruise.

Lavish Design

I loved having time to explore the newest ship in the Celebrity Edge series, which has some famous designers including Kelly Hoppen, the lead designer of the staterooms, Jouin Manku, designer of the grand plaza and Patricia Urquiola, lead designer of the gorgeous Eden.

The art and design on the ship is something out of this world and the designers have amazing skills and vision when it comes to Celebrity Apex.

From the window in the stateroom bathroom to the lotus chair for female empowerment, they really thought of everything.

One of Celebrity Apex’s standout features is the ‘floating’ Magic Carpet on deck 15, where we had drinks on the first night with amazing views of the ocean and a chance to get to know the Celebrity team.

Day two of Allie’s Apex Adventure show’s how I started to fall in love with the Celebrity Apex.

A Gourmet Feast

There are so many dining options on board which I have outlined in Day three of Allie’s Apex Adventure.

Don’t worry, as I found out to my delight on board, any passenger who has a specific dietary requirement will be catered to – all you have to do is let them know in advance and the chef will make sure to accommodate you.

I also made sure to try every restaurant and for someone with a picky palette I can say I was well catered for with so many options on each menu. Plus if you get a chance, I’d definitely recommend a chicken korma!

Entertainment Extravaganza

Every night brought different and exciting entertainment and on Day four of Allie’s Apex Adventure I discuss all the entertaining options.

The theatre productions on board were exceptional and designed specifically for Celebrity and for the 70 million pixel LED screen.

I would also recommend checking out Caravan in ‘The Club’ and Night of Dreams in ‘Eden’ just to see the talent and flexibility of the spectacular cast.

If big theatre productions aren’t your thing, there’s also a silent disco, karaoke, soul band, chill jazz music in the Grand Plaza and a comedian.

Exciting Excursions

One of my favourite things about cruising is all the amazing destinations you get to visit.

On this cruise we visited Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.

These destinations are all so picturesque and the shore excursions provided me with a different experience in each destination.

In Day five of Allie’s Apex Adventure I focus on some of the wonderful excursions available to passengers on Celebrity Apex.

All Good Things Must Come to an End

The worst part about any holiday is when it comes to an end, but Celebrity make the disembarkation process very easy.

You can either leave you bag out at 10pm the night before you get off and have it collected by a porter, to pick up when you’re off the ship.

Or, if you’re anything like me and pack last minute, you can keep your bag with you and bring it off the ship yourself.

The antigen test to return to Greece is provided by Celebrity on board the day before you disembark and if you need a PCR test, just let the team know.

A Huge Thank You to the Celebrity Team

Thank you so much to the wonderful Celebrity Team, Jo Rzymowska (Vice President and Managing Director EMEA), Jo Vaughton (Director of Brand Marketing & PR) , Michael English (Head of Business Development, EMEA), Jade Berry (PR & Events Manager) and Emma Waddell (PR Specialist) for including ITTN in this amazing adventure.