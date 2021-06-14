Allianz to Add Staycation and Pandemic Cover to its Policies

Allianz Partners is adding staycation (for domestic travel) and pandemic cover to its travel insurance policies, which holiday makers can now avail of while travelling locally or abroad.

The decision is in response to the realities of summer 2021, in which foreign holidays are increasingly unlikely and staycations are going to be the best chance for Irish holidaymakers to take a break.

The company has just launched its updated travel insurance section on its website, whereby clients can book single and multi-trip cover. Also included in travel policies now is pandemic cover (subject to government guidelines).

Mr Roland Hesse, Managing Director at Allianz Partners said: “This new cover in our policy will be for medical expenses and cancellation coverage for staycations. This means that anyone who has to cancel, or cut short their staycation, or even a trip to Europe, due to Covid-19 or an illness, will now be covered by this policy. It will cover loss of pre-paid travel and accommodation expenses. When you choose Allianz Partners travel insurance, there’s no more wondering ‘what if?”.

“In response to the unprecedented situation with Covid-19, we want to give eager holiday goers confidence to book their holidays and this type of travel insurance does just that,” continued Roland Hesse.

“It’s so important that consumers are aware of the unusual circumstances that could arise beyond their control and be attentive, as well as cautious, when choosing the right cover, so that they can successfully receive compensation if required. That does mean reading the small print to avoid any additional inconveniences.

“We are delighted to be launching this fantastic staycation cover to our travel policy which protects them from any unexpected eventualities that may arise,” he added.