All Nippon Airways Awarded Four Global SKYTRAX Awards

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has bagged four prestigious awards from the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, including repeat recognition for World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness and for offering the World’s Best Airport Services.

On a regional level, ANA won recognition in the Asian categories for Best Airline Staff and Best First Class Lounge. In addition, ANA received 3rd place in the Airline of the Year category for the second consecutive time.

SKYTRAX

SKYTRAX is recognized as the leading international air transport rating organisation, and this year marks the first time that ANA was selected as a winner in four distinct categories in the same year.

ANA previously won World’s Best Airport Services in 2019 as well as the Best Airline Staff in Asia award in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, ANA also received the newly established COVID-19 Excellence Award, which follows the 5 star safety rating it earned in March for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic previously granted in March.

Because the awards were suspended during 2020, SKYTRAX judged airlines based on their performance from September 2019 to July 2021.

“Every employee at ANA strives to improve performance on a daily basis and offer passengers the ideal travel experience, so the recognition from SKYTRAX helps to confirm that we are maintaining our standards for excellence,” said Junko Yazawa, Senior Vice President at ANA overseeing Customer Experience Management & Planning.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the foremost airlines in the world for our efforts to elevate the comfort and convenience of our passengers. We will not rest on these accolades and use this as motivation to continue improving every aspect of the passenger experience.”