News

All Nippon Airways Awarded Four Global SKYTRAX Awards

All Nippon Airways Awarded Four Global SKYTRAX Awards

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has bagged four prestigious awards from the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, including repeat recognition for World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness and for offering the World’s Best Airport Services.

On a regional level, ANA won recognition in the Asian categories for Best Airline Staff and Best First Class Lounge. In addition, ANA received 3rd place in the Airline of the Year category for the second consecutive time.

SKYTRAX

SKYTRAX is recognized as the leading international air transport rating organisation, and this year marks the first time that ANA was selected as a winner in four distinct categories in the same year.

ANA previously won World’s Best Airport Services in 2019 as well as the Best Airline Staff in Asia award in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, ANA also received the newly established COVID-19 Excellence Award, which follows the 5 star safety rating it earned in March for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic previously granted in March.

Because the awards were suspended during 2020, SKYTRAX judged airlines based on their performance from September 2019 to July 2021.

“Every employee at ANA strives to improve performance on a daily basis and offer passengers the ideal travel experience, so the recognition from SKYTRAX helps to confirm that we are maintaining our standards for excellence,” said Junko Yazawa, Senior Vice President at ANA overseeing Customer Experience Management & Planning.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the foremost airlines in the world for our efforts to elevate the comfort and convenience of our passengers. We will not rest on these accolades and use this as motivation to continue improving every aspect of the passenger experience.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Emerald Cruises Adds Second Super Yacht to Cruise Fleet

Leona KennySeptember 29, 2021
Read More

All Aboard for the Wine Run, Which Delivers Lots of Fun and Savings

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Volcano Emergency Operation on La Palma to Continue ‘With Same Intensity’ As Long As Eruption Lasts

Fionn DavenportSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

ITIC Says Relaxation of US Travel Ban Is a ”Gamechanger” for Irish Tourism

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

 Pádraig Ó Céidigh Appointed New Chairperson of Shannon Group

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday from Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

A Royal Flush: Royal Caribbean Announces New Commercial Package for Irish Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Finnair to Introduce €99 PCR Tests

Fionn DavenportSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Lines Release Date for Final Episode in ”Embark” Series

Leona KennySeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn