All in Türkiye Training Platform Launches

The brand new “All in Türkiye” platform – a learning platform developed by the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has been launched.

“All In Türkiye” offers free, easy, and flexible access to online courses designed for international travel agencies, tour operators and tourism professionals. Uncover a broad range of topics from Türkiye’s history and culture to nature and touristic opportunities through photos, videos and detailed commentaries.

Become a Türkiye Specialist today with the most accurate and up-to-date information across 10 courses: “About Türkiye”, “Safe Tourism”, “İstanbul”, “Antalya”, “Kapadokya”, “Mediterranean Region”, “Aegean Region”, “İzmir”, “MICE” and “Outdoor & Adventure” – with more to come this month! Each program is approximately 60, 90 or 120 minutes, and upon successful completion of each training and exam you will be issued a “Türkiye Expert Certificate”.

Why become a Türkiye Specialist?

Enhance the level of information you share with your customers

Receive first-hand marketing and branding resources to assist you in selling Türkiye

Recognition as a specialist in selling Türkiye

Improve your earning potential

Increase business opportunities

Gain access to benefits associated with this program

Receive online destination training at no costs

It’s completely free and completely flexible!

Learn everything there is to know about the ancient sites, unique beauty, and unparalleled destinations that are found throughout Türkiye, here: https://www.allinturkiye.com/

The Türkiye TGA team shared, “We are pleased to be able to provide this comprehensive and professional training, and we welcome your feedback and requests”.