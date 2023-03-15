All Eyes On Canada With Air Transat

Take advantage of Air Transat’s great value direct flights this summer from Dublin to Toronto – the perfect playground for wilderness adventure lovers and urban experience seekers.

With two cabin classes to choose from; three fare options to suit travellers needs and flexibility; and with a meal, drinks, in-flight entertainment, and welcoming service included as standard – choose Air Transat for your client’s transatlantic travel.

This summer, award-winning Air Transat is delighted to be offering increased direct services to Toronto from Dublin, as well as direct flights from London Gatwick, Manchester, and Glasgow to Toronto, and from London Gatwick to Montreal and the UK’s first ever non-stop service to Quebec City, on board their modern, all-Airbus fleet.

Welcome to Toronto!

What’s not to love about a city with a thriving arts scene and varied cuisine, plus tons of green spaces and a stunning waterfront overlooking one of the Great Lakes! Not to mention it’s close proximity to the famous Niagara Falls, the wineries of Niagara-on-the-lake and picturesque towns and beaches of Prince Edward County. Discover flight deals to Canada for your clients’ transatlantic adventures.

Discover more at airtransat.ie or complete the Air Transat course over at Online Travel Training. In a little over 10 minutes, you will learn more about the onboard experience, aircraft and expanding routes. With prizes to be won, find out more and get started at airtransat-ott.com.

Air Transat in Ireland

Contact Claire Hodge, Sales Manager UK&I for all sales enquiries and training needs

Supported by Sonia Kurek – Commercial Director, Clare McPherson – Marketing Manager and Inoka De Silva – Trade Sales Executive You can contact the sales team at [email protected] or here.

Looking to book a group of 10 or more passengers? For more information and for a quote contact Air Transat’s dedicated groups team today on [email protected]