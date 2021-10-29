All countries to be taken off UK’s Red List

The remaining seven countries on the UK government’s Covid travel red list will be removed from next Monday, November 4th.

Fully-vaccinated arrivals from Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Haiti and Venezuela will no longer have to quarantine on arrival.

The red list system will be kept in place, and a country could be added back on it if cases rise in that area.

The changes will apply to passengers arriving in all four nations of the UK.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said it was a “great boost for travel and all those people employed in the travel sector”.

He added: “We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers.”

The list of nations whose Covid vaccinations are recognised by the UK is also being expanded. This list will now include more than 135 countries.